Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

An updated version of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Canada’s health agency.

According to a Thursday update on the government’s vaccine portal, Health Canada will replace the older version of the vaccine, Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5. The new version will include an update to the antigen composition.

"After a thorough scientific review Health Canada has approved the company’s JN.1 Variant vaccine,” the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…