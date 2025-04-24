ADVERTISEMENT

Look up! A rare ‘celestial smiley face’ will appear in Canada’s skies on Friday

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Sky chart showing the eastern sky 45 minutes before sunrise on April 24, with Venus, Saturn and the crescent Moon forming a grouping low in the sky. Mercury might also be visible for those with a completely clear view to the horizon. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)


















