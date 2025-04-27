ADVERTISEMENT

Health

A 3-week-old baby received a heart transplant 14 years ago and gained a ‘donor mom’

By CNN

Published

Felicia Hill, left and Addison spend time together at the Canadian Transplant Games in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2018. (Elaine Yong via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.