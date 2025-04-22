ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Your clothes are shedding bits of plastic. Here’s what people are doing about it this Earth Day

By The Associated Press

Published

Rachael Z. Miller, founder of the Vermont-based Rozalia Project for a Clean Ocean, conducts a tape test on various clothing items to compare how much each material sheds microfibres on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Granville, Vt. (AP Photo/Amanda Swinhart)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.