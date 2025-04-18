ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney says China is a foreign interference, geopolitical threat for Canada

By Reuters

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement during a federal election campaign stop in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, April 18, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.