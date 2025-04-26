ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘I reject them completely’: Carney on Blanchet’s remarks calling Canada ‘artificial country’

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Watch Liberal Leader Mark Carney address a crowd and take questions from reporters just days before the federal election,


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.