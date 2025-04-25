ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Hudson’s Bay expected to begin liquidation at final six stores

By The Canadian Press

Published

Sale signage is seen at the Hudson's Bay store in Toronto, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.