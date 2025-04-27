ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Trade war top of mind for voters in Manitoba’s second biggest city

By Alex Karpa

Published

The city is recognized for hosting the province’s biggest agricultural events, including the Manitoba Ag Days, and the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.