ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Fossilized footprints reveal unprecedented insight into prehistoric animal behaviour in Oregon

By CNN

Published

Using 3D imaging, a study revealed evidence of prehistoric fauna from the collection of Oregon's John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, including feline footprints from a 29 million-year-old volcanic ash layer. (NPS via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.