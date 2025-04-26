World

A massive explosion at an Iranian port linked to missile fuel shipment kills 5, injures over 500

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Black smoke rises in the sky after a massive explosion near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Mohammad Rasoul Moradi/IRNA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.