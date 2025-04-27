ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada men and women to share rugby sevens stage in California with plenty at stake

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Charity Williams runs the ball while blocking Spain's Marta Fresno as Canada's Carissa Norton watches during Vancouver Sevens women's rugby action, in Vancouver, on Friday, February 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.