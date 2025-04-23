ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Days before election, Trump makes more comments about Canada’s reliance on U.S.

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alex Brandon


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.