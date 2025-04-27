ADVERTISEMENT

London

LHSC reveals improvement priorities as the result of community survey

By Bailey Shakyaver

Published

Above: Members of the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Community Advisory Committee (CAC). From left to right: Dorothy Pol, Michelle Palmer, Grace Parraga, Jonathan Batch, Bernadette deGonzague, Ericka Ayala Ronson. Not pictured: Jason Bates, Peter Bergmanis, Mariam Hamou, and Nathan Smith. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)