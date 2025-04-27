ADVERTISEMENT

Residential Schools

‘A powerful moment’: Gov. Gen. Simon reflects on pope’s apology to residential school survivors following his funeral

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Pope Francis's 2022 visit to Canada and the heartfelt apology he delivered to Indigenous communities.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.