ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis & Opinion

James Moore: The good news about Campaign 2025

By James Moore

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney shake hands following the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.