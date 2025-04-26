ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘You’ brought Joe Goldberg’s story to a fitting conclusion. The showrunners explain why he got what he deserved

By CNN

Published

Penn Badgley in 'You.' (Clifton Prescod/Netflix via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.