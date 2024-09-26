Trudeau, French president Macron meet in Ottawa as trade deal challenges continue
French President Emmanuel Macron is in Canada for a brief visit to Ottawa and Montreal.
Macron arrived Wednesday night from New York and had an informal dinner at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's home at Rideau Cottage.
The two are having a formal meeting on Parliament Hill this morning before travelling to Montreal, where Macron will visit Quebec dignitaries and see the Port of Montreal.
The visit comes as both leaders face a rise in populist movements and discontent that has challenged each country's policies on climate change and immigration.
It also follows a March vote by France's senate to reject the European Union's trade deal with Canada, against Macron's wishes.
Macron last visited Canada in 2018 for a meeting of the G7 leaders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING NYC mayor charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign funds from foreign sources
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for favours that included helping Turkish officials get fire safety approvals for a new diplomatic building in the city.
DEVELOPING Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a 'catastrophic' storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of kilometres inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.
Canada and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel
Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for 'an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border,' citing an 'unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.'
Disability rights groups launching Charter challenge against MAID law
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
Doug Ford wants a tunnel under Ontario's Highway 401. He could learn something from Boston's 'Big Dig'
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Hearing on Trump assassination attempts suggests failure was with Secret Service, not local police
Members of a bipartisan House panel investigating the Donald Trump assassination attempts suggested during its first hearing Thursday that the failures that led to a gunman being able to open fire on the former U.S. president were with the U.S. Secret Service, not local police.
Alabama to carry out the second nitrogen gas execution in the U.S.
Alabama is preparing to carry out the nation's second nitrogen gas execution Thursday as disagreements continue over the humaneness of the new method of putting prisoners to death.
Canada
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
-
Disability rights groups launching Charter challenge against MAID law
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
-
Third person charged in homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.
-
Winnipeg cat owners and advocates believe pet cats are being killed in the city
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
-
Fishing Lake First Nation death marks 3rd fatal encounter between Sask. RCMP, Indigenous communities inside a month
A fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation marks the third time in the past month that an Indigenous person has died following an encounter with Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Unarmed suspect tackled, restrained by Calgary police, ASIRT says
A suspect who died while in police custody earlier this month was unarmed when he was tackled and punched by a group of Calgary officers, the province's police watchdog said Wednesday.
World
-
North Korea has enough uranium to build a 'double-digit' number of bombs, Seoul's spy agency says
North Korea has likely enriched enough uranium to build a 'double-digit' number of bombs and is making progress in its efforts to develop more powerful and accurate missiles targeting rival South Korea, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday.
-
Hearing on Trump assassination attempts suggests failure was with Secret Service, not local police
Members of a bipartisan House panel investigating the Donald Trump assassination attempts suggested during its first hearing Thursday that the failures that led to a gunman being able to open fire on the former U.S. president were with the U.S. Secret Service, not local police.
-
Norway issues international search request for person linked to exploding pagers
Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that exploded last week, they said on Thursday.
-
Alabama to carry out the second nitrogen gas execution in the U.S.
Alabama is preparing to carry out the nation's second nitrogen gas execution Thursday as disagreements continue over the humaneness of the new method of putting prisoners to death.
-
Harrods apologizes to women who say they were abused by former owner Mohamed Al Fayed
The managing director of Harrods said Thursday that the London department store is 'deeply sorry' for failing employees who say they were sexually assaulted by late owner Mohamed Al Fayed.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING NYC mayor charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign funds from foreign sources
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for favours that included helping Turkish officials get fire safety approvals for a new diplomatic building in the city.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
-
Trudeau, French president Macron meet in Ottawa as trade deal challenges continue
French President Emmanuel Macron is in Canada for a brief visit to Ottawa and Montreal.
-
Canada's new limits on temporary foreign workers start today. Here's an overview
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
Health
-
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
-
Falling, household chores: The lesser-known ways you could get a concussion
It's National Concussion Awareness Week, and the Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia is spreading the word.
-
Doing this for 20 seconds a day can relieve stress and anxiety
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Sci-Tech
-
'Not impossible': Facebook whistleblower Haugen talks protecting kids on social media
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen feels 'extremely hopeful' about society's ability to push social media platforms into being safer but for change to come, she says these companies need to be motivated in a new way.
-
Mira Murati, OpenAI's technology chief, becomes the latest exec to leave the company
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
-
Engineer says carbon fibre hull from Titan submersible showed signs of flaws
The carbon fibre hull of the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic had imperfections dating to the manufacturing process and behaved differently after a loud bang was heard on one of the dives the year before the tragedy, an engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
'We're not watching the same Bridgerton': Fans left feeling scammed after disastrous Bridgerton-themed ball
A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit promised a night of pageantry and elegance. Instead, guests say they feel scammed by the event organizers.
-
New 'temporary' stadium-sized concert venue coming to Toronto
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
-
Hoda Kotb says she is leaving NBC's 'Today' show early next year
Hoda Kotb, a fixture at NBC for more than two decades, says she will leave her morning perch on the 'Today' show early next year, telling staffers 'it's time.'
Business
-
OpenAI looks to shift away from nonprofit roots and convert itself to for-profit company
Open AI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman (C) speaks at the Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI event on Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/Pool Photo via AP)
-
Disability rights groups launching Charter challenge against MAID law
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
-
Economy to grow moderately, rates to fall below three per cent next year: Deloitte
Deloitte Canada expects economic growth to pick up next year as it forecasts the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate below three per cent by mid-2025.
Lifestyle
-
Halloween superfans see the culture catching up to them. (A 12-foot skeleton helped)
Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.
-
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
-
Caddies and paper bags: Schools figuring out new world of cellphone bans
From cellphone 'hotels' to patchwork policies to recalibrating lesson plans, teachers and schools across Canada are learning to navigate a classroom without cellphones.
Sports
-
Vancouver's B.C. Place to host games at 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium has been named as one of the host venues for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial regional championship for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
-
Brett Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis came after he struggled to use his right arm
Brett Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in January after he began having trouble using his right arm and was unable to hold a screwdriver steady.
-
Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil announces retirement from swimming
Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil has retired from swimming. The gold medallist in the women's 100-metre butterfly at Tokyo's Summer Games in 2021 made the announcement in a social media post.
Autos
-
Doug Ford wants a tunnel under Ontario's Highway 401. He could learn something from Boston's 'Big Dig'
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
-
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
-
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Local Spotlight
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Delivering smiles: Winnipeg Canada Post employees going above and beyond while on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Vancouver
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
-
'We are definitely going to fight this': East Van tenants living with no power, refuse to leave
Tenants living in a building on Joyce Street in Vancouver are in a battle with their landlord after living without power for more than a month.
-
Metro Vancouver mayors to review new report on potential transit cuts
A massive deficit that TransLink says is threatening Metro Vancouver’s transit system will be at the top of the agenda as local mayors gather Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
New 'temporary' stadium-sized concert venue coming to Toronto
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
-
Suspect arrested following 'targeted' shooting in King City
One person is in custody, while another is in the hospital with unknown injuries following what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting in York Region on Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman out $2,500 after iPad returned by courier goes missing
An Ontario woman who returned a $2,500 Apple iPad via courier says she won't get a refund after the package went missing.
Calgary
-
Serious crash on Deerfoot Trail cleared, traffic moving along
A man was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning that closed southbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 27-29)
Ten things to do in Calgary this weekend.
-
Housing starts up in six largest cities but construction still not closing supply gap
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of new homes in Canada's six largest cities rose four per cent year-over-year during the first half of 2024, but housing starts were still not enough to meet growing demand.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating threat made to three elementary schools in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after three schools reported receiving threatening messages Thursday morning in eastern Ontario.
-
ByWard Market staple Cantas Fashion boutique set to shut its doors
Its beautiful gowns and high fashion clothing have adorned the windows of Sussex Drive for two decades, but soon Cantas Fashion Boutique will be closing its doors.
-
Documents suggest federal government focused on public scrutiny over productivity when mandating return to office policy
Newly revealed documents suggest officials focused on public scrutiny in its decision to mandate workers back to the office, despite many workers reporting they feel more productive working from home.
Montreal
-
Man, 21, accused of posing as buyer, assaulting Montreal real estate broker
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly posed as a prospective buyer and seriously assaulted a real estate broker during a recent showing in Montreal.
-
Woman's body found in Hemmingford, Que.
The body of a woman was found in Hemmingford, Que., on Thursday, provincial police say.
-
MUHC requesting off-island patients go elsewhere for some services
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is trying to reduce congestion at its major hospitals by not accepting off-island requests for blood tests and imaging examinations.
Edmonton
-
Police ask for help ID'ing convenience store robber from early September
Images of a person who robbed a convenience store while armed earlier this month have been released as police have not identified the thief.
-
Tornado researcher says firestorm damage in Jasper unlike anything he's ever seen
According to a team of tornado researchers, the Jasper National Park wildfire may have spawned a rare fire tornado – or even two.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and staying cooler
Rain and clouds are slowly moving off to the east of the Edmonton area this morning.
Atlantic
-
Third person charged in homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.
-
NEW
NEW Both P.E.I. ferries out of service until at least next week
There will be no ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island until at least next week as two vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Five Halifax mayoral candidates field questions at event
Five of the Halifax Regional Municipality’s mayoral candidates met Thursday to discuss the top issues facing the city.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cat owners and advocates believe pet cats are being killed in the city
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
-
Winnipeg Beach mayor resigns effective immediately
The Town of Winnipeg Beach is without a leader after its mayor resigned Wednesday evening.
-
Lemay Forest owner given cease and desist order for tree cutting
The City of Winnipeg has sent a letter ordering the owner of the Lemay Forest to stop knocking down trees.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
Location picked for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter
After a lengthy meeting Wednesday night, Regina city council has landed on a location for a permanent emergency shelter.
-
Here's where temperature records fell in Sask. during Wednesday's heat
It might be late September, but many communities experienced July like heat across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
-
Human suspected of being bitten by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bitten by a bat.
-
Police looking for distinctive stolen motorcycle
People in Guelph are being asked to keep an eye out for a distinctive Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from a downtown home.
Saskatoon
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE How familiar are Sask. residents with the party leaders?
As Saskatchewan awaits the election call, how are voters feeling about the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major parties? CTV News sought to find out, in partnership with Insightrix Research.
-
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
-
Here's where temperature records fell in Sask. during Wednesday's heat
It might be late September, but many communities experienced July like heat across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a 'catastrophic' storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of kilometres inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.
-
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
-
Suspect arrested within minutes of New Sudbury robbery
A suspect in a Lasalle Boulevard robbery Sept. 25 wasn't on the lam very long before Sudbury police made an arrest.
London
-
Maggie Mac Neil announces retirement from swimming
The 24 year old from London said, "I have always wondered what the moment would feel like, when I decide to hang up the cap and goggles."
-
58-year-old charged in multi-million dollar classic car theft
Following the recovery of millions in stolen classic cars in Lambton County, a 58-year-old man has been charged.
-
Don't panic if you see police activity in south London
London Police Service has said officers will be doing a training exercise this morning at a business in the area of Commissioners Road east and Wellington Road.
Barrie
-
Teen charged in alleged noxious substance incident at business near Barrie high school
Barrie police arrested a teen accused of discharging an irritant in the bathroom of a business after previously having been trespassed from the location.
-
Crash in Angus intersection sends 2 to hospital, lengthy road closure expected
Two people were injured and hospitalized following a collision in Angus Thursday morning.
-
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Windsor
-
Pilot project launching to offer support for victims of intimate partner violence
Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.
-
EC Row Expressway westbound reopens at Huron Church after crash
Windsor police have closed a section of E.C. Row Expressway after a crash.
-
'Incident involving wild turkeys' in Tecumseh under investigation
The Ministry of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation into an incident involving wild turkeys in Tecumseh.
Vancouver Island
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
-
'We are definitely going to fight this': East Van tenants living with no power, refuse to leave
Tenants living in a building on Joyce Street in Vancouver are in a battle with their landlord after living without power for more than a month.
-
Elections BC says new technology will reduce voting waits, speed up counting
Elections BC is going high-tech, streamlining the upcoming election with technology it says will make voting faster and vote-counting much faster.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for 2024 season
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for the season.
-
Indigenous groups gather in southern Alberta for Buffalo Treaty renewal
It's been a decade since the signing of the Buffalo Treaty helped promote buffalo conservation among Indigenous communities in southern Alberta.
-
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Cross-examination of complainant continues in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial
Cross-examination of the woman who accuses Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault is set to continue today in his northeastern Ontario trial.
-
Police say impaired driver on Hwy. 17 had open liquor
A 45-year-old from Bruce Mines, Ont., has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint this week about impaired driving in Blind River.
-
Funeral held Wednesday for former Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Brown
Mike Brown, who served as the MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin for 24 years, died last week in Cookstown, Ont.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.