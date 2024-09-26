Politics

    • Trudeau, French president Macron meet in Ottawa as trade deal challenges continue

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Sept. 25, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Sept. 25, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    French President Emmanuel Macron is in Canada for a brief visit to Ottawa and Montreal.

    Macron arrived Wednesday night from New York and had an informal dinner at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's home at Rideau Cottage.

    The two are having a formal meeting on Parliament Hill this morning before travelling to Montreal, where Macron will visit Quebec dignitaries and see the Port of Montreal.

    The visit comes as both leaders face a rise in populist movements and discontent that has challenged each country's policies on climate change and immigration.

    It also follows a March vote by France's senate to reject the European Union's trade deal with Canada, against Macron's wishes.

    Macron last visited Canada in 2018 for a meeting of the G7 leaders.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News