Trudeau, French president Macron meet in Ottawa as trade deal challenges continue

OTTAWA -

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Canada for a brief visit to Ottawa and Montreal.

Macron arrived Wednesday night from New York and had an informal dinner at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's home at Rideau Cottage.

The two are having a formal meeting on Parliament Hill this morning before travelling to Montreal, where Macron will visit Quebec dignitaries and see the Port of Montreal.

The visit comes as both leaders face a rise in populist movements and discontent that has challenged each country's policies on climate change and immigration.

It also follows a March vote by France's senate to reject the European Union's trade deal with Canada, against Macron's wishes.

Macron last visited Canada in 2018 for a meeting of the G7 leaders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.