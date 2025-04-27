World

Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By The Associated Press

Published

A Yemeni soldier inspects the damage reportedly caused by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.