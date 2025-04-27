ADVERTISEMENT

‘Huge improvement in quality of care’: New campus of Humane Society of London and Middlesex opens

By Brent Lale

Longtime Humane Society of London and Middlesex volunteer Bob Graham cuts the ribbon on Saturday Apr. 26, 2025 to officially open the Old Oak Campus at 1414 Dundas St. in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)