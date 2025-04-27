ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ahmed Hassanein became the first Egyptian ever selected in the NFL draft. It’s the next chapter in an improbable story

By CNN

Published

Ahmed Hassanein looks on during a game between Boise State and Penn State on December 31. (Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.