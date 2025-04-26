ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

1 arrested, 1 at-large after 2 vehicles worth almost $750,000 stolen from Brampton auto rental business: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Left, Charmeet Matharu, 29, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of break and enter with intent and two counts of theft of motor vehicle folloing a break-and-enter and auto theft investigation in Brampton. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Nikhil Sidhu, also of Brampton, or same offences.


















