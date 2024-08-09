Cannabis extracts recalled due to high concentration of THC

Health Canada has published an expanded recall for cannabis extract products sold by iNaturally Organic Inc. due to incorrect values on the products' labels.

The recall applies to more than 17,000 units of Emprise CBN+CBD Softgels, NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp Multicannabinoid Oil and Softgels, and Ultra Plus MultiCannabinoid Oil and Softgels sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the Yukon from December 2022 to July 2024.

According to Health Canada, the products contain higher concentrations of THC and the intoxicating cannabinoid hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) than the product labels indicate.

Additionally, the agency warned consumers may falsely believe that some of the recalled products contain no or little total THC based on the "less than" sign used to denote the amount of total THC.

"As labelled, consumers of these products cannot make informed decisions regarding their cannabis use," the recall notice states.

"Consuming these products when alertness is required may pose potentially serious adverse health consequences, such as when performing safety-sensitive activities like driving motor vehicles or operating heavy machinery."

Health Canada says in response, iNaturally Organic Inc. began a voluntary recall of affected and potentially affected products.

Health Canada advises consumers to immediately stop using the products and either return them to the retailer where they were purchased, or dispose of them. Opened product should be disposed of safely and out of the reach of children.

Accidentally consuming — or consuming a high a dose of — intoxicating cannabinoids such as THC and HHC can lead to cannabis poisoning. Cannabis poisoning can be very unpleasant and potentially dangerous, sometimes requiring emergency medical attention and, in some cases, hospitalization. Symptoms can include chest pain, rapid heartbeat, nausea and vomiting, psychotic episodes, respiratory depression, severe anxiety or panic attacks.

To date, iNaturally Organic Inc. has received two reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products, and Health Canada has received five.

This recall expands on one Health Canada issued for a smaller selection of iNaturally Organic Inc. products in June this year.