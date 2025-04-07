ADVERTISEMENT

Everything new citizens need to know about voting for the first time in Canada

By Daniel Otis

Published

Applicants recite the Oath of Citizenship as they become new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)


















