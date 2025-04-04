ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

By The Canadian Press

Published

New cars are parked at a car dealership on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.