ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Scientists map part of a mouse’s brain that’s so complex it looks like a galaxy

By The Associated Press

Published

A digital representation of neurons in a section of a mouse's brain is shown in Seattle, Wash., in an image published April 8, 2025. (Forrest Collman/Allen Institute via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.