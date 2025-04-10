World

Influencer Andrew Tate accused of pointing gun at woman’s face ahead of London civil case

By The Associated Press

Published

Andrew Tate speaks to media outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.