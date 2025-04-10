ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadians turn their backs on U.S. travel, as return trips plunge: StatCan

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Canada Border Services officer is handed passports from a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.