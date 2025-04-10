ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

25 units destroyed in southeast Edmonton strip mall arson: EPS

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Many business owners showed up to work on Tuesday to discover their building had been damaged by fire overnight. CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny has the story.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.