ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

LeBron James becomes first professional male athlete to have likeness depicted in a Ken doll

By The Associated Press

Published

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pushes down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips) (Kyle Phillips/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.