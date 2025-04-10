ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

La Nina exits after three weak months, leaving Earth in neutral climate state

By The Associated Press

Published

Jean Chatelier walks through a flooded street from Hurricane Irma after retrieving his uniform from his house to return to work at a supermarket in Fort Myers, Fla. (David Goldman / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.