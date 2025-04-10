ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Prada agrees to buy rival fashion house Versace in a deal valued at US$1.4 billion

By The Associated Press

Published

A logo of Prada is seen at a store in Hong Kong Sunday, June 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.