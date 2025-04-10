ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba legislature looks at having ‘O Canada’ sung daily in chamber

By The Canadian Press

Published

A view of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg is shown on Nov. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.