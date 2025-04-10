ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump’s partial tariff pullback doesn’t affect duties on Canadian imports

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Laurens Vanthoor and Felipe Nasr, left, during an event with auto racing champions at the South Portico of the White House Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington, (Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.