ADVERTISEMENT

World

Canadian wanted for 2008 Mumbai attacks arrives in India after U.S. extradition

By The Associated Press

Published

In this courtroom artist sketch Tahawwur Rana, appears during an extradition hearing in federal US court in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 24, 2021. A federal judge is weighing whether Rana, a former Chicago businessman, will be extracted to India in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack in which 166 people, including six Americans were killed. (Bill Robles for AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.