Sci-Tech

Ancient jawbone from Taiwan belongs to a mysterious group of human ancestors, scientists say

By The Associated Press

Published

This illustration provided by researchers in April 2025 depicts a Denisovan male in Taiwan in the Pleistocene era about 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago. (Cheng-Han Sun via AP)


















