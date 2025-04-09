ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Fact-checking Trump’s claims that Canada has 300% tariffs on U.S. dairy

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Cows are milked at a dairy farm in Granby, Que., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.