ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Fred Couples shoots 71 at the Masters. So much for the 65-year-old thinking he no longer belongs

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Fred Couples hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.