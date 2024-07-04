Canada

    • CSIS director David Vigneault stepping down after seven years on the job

    Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault prepares to appear before the Special Committee on the Canada—Republic of China Relationship, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang) Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault prepares to appear before the Special Committee on the Canada—Republic of China Relationship, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
    Share

    David Vigneault says he is stepping down from his job at the head of Canada’s spy agency.

    The director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, who spent seven years at the helm, is leaving the public service altogether.

    Vigneault says in a statement that he's proud of the work he's done to bring CSIS "out of the shadows" and make its role on national security and in combating foreign interference more visible.

    He is calling his time in the job one of the most challenging and rewarding periods of his career, but says it's time to pass the baton as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary this month.

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says in a social-media post that Vigneault spent his entire career serving Canadians and keeping them safe from harm.

    CSIS declined to say when Vigneault's last day will be, and LeBlanc is not offering any hints about his successor.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News