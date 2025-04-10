ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Conservatives, Liberals in vote-rich Ontario as Poilievre makes housing pledge, Carney promises to clamp down on criminals. Live election updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Daily federal election analysis with CTV News' political commentator Scott Reid

Daily federal election analysis with CTV News' political commentator Scott Reid

CTV National News: Poilievre drawing in large crowds at campaign rallies

CTV National News: Poilievre drawing in large crowds at campaign rallies

Polls show race between Liberals and Conservatives at the halfway point of the campaign

Polls show race between Liberals and Conservatives at the halfway point of the campaign

Joint interview with the co-leaders of the Green Party

Joint interview with the co-leaders of the Green Party