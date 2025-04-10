ADVERTISEMENT

York

City of Vaughan proposes renaming America Avenue in response to Trump’s tariff fight

By Laura Sebben

Published

The City of Vaughan is considering renaming America Avenue in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.