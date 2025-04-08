ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Over 175 years ago, this U.S. town was left behind in Canada. Here’s what it’s like to live there now

By CNN

Published

A British Columbia ferry is seen from the isolated community of Point Roberts, Washington. (Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.