ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Supreme Court confirms order for new murder trials in attack on woman’s parents

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Supreme Court of Canada Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin, left to right, Justice Nicholas Kasirer, Justice Malcolm Rowe, Justice Andromache Karakatsanis, Chief Justice Richard Wagner, Justice Suzanne Cote, Justice Sheilah Martin, Justice Mahmud Jamal and Justice Mary Moreau are seen during a welcome ceremony at the Supreme Court in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.