Hockey Canada COO, VP Pat McLaughlin to step down at end of year

Pat McLaughlin is stepping down as Hockey Canada's chief operating officer and executive vice-president of strategy, the governing body announced Monday.

Hockey Canada said in a release that McLaughlin will leave his post on Dec. 31 to open his own executive coaching, leadership development and consulting practice.

McLaughlin was the co-executive lead for the inaugural "Beyond the Boards Summit," hosted by Hockey Canada in September 2023, and developed the organization’s most recent strategic plan.

The "Beyond the Boards Summit" is designed to tackle issues of racism, sexism, homophobia, discrimination and exclusion in hockey.

Its creation was part of the fallout from bombshell allegations of sexual assault involving Hockey Canada's 2003 and 2018 world junior teams.

McLaughlin rejoined Hockey Canada in September 2018 as vice president of operations and was promoted to chief operating officer in February 2023, before adding the title of executive vice president of strategy later that year.

He was previously the organization’s director of marketing services and events from 1999 until 2001.

“Pat has made so many significant contributions to Hockey Canada and hockey in Canada throughout his time with our organization, but in particular it’s important to recognize the leadership he demonstrated to help guide Hockey Canada through an extremely challenging time in late 2022 and early 2023,” Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said in the release.

"While we will miss working with him, we are excited for this new opportunity for him and his family."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.