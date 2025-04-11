ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with its first showroom and service center in Riyadh

By The Associated Press

Published

People attend a celebration for the start of Tesla operations in Saudi Arabia in historic Diriyah near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, April 10, 2025 (AP Photo/Baraa Anwer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.