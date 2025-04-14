ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump considers pausing his auto tariffs as the world economy endures whiplash

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump waits to greet El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.