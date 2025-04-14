New Brunswick

Wanted federal inmate arrested in wooded area for drug trafficking: Saint John police

By Natalie Lombard

Published

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they seized these items after arresting three people on April 11, 2025. (Saint John Police Force)
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they seized these items after arresting three people on April 11, 2025. (Saint John Police Force)