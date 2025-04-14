ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘They truly are our neighbours’: Palm Springs shows love for Canada with maple leaf banners

By Daniel Otis

Published

A banner in support of Canada is seen in Palm Springs, California, on April 4, 2025, amid Donald Trump's trade war. (City of Palm Springs)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.