ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Sometimes the truth hurts’: Ford defends campaign manager who criticized Poilievre

By Codi Wilson

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responds to Conservative strategist Kory Teneycke’s comments about Pierre Poilievre’s election campaign.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.