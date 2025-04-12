ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Bend it, stretch it, power it: researchers unveil flexible battery

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Researchers at Linköping University have developed a battery that can take any shape. (Thor Balkhed) (Thor Balkhed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.