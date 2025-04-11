ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Feds proposing regular ‘intelligence-informed briefings’ for opposition leaders: memo

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nathalie Drouin, deputy clerk of the Privy Council and national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister, prepares to appear before a committee hearing on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.